€4.7m to bring Portarlington's water up to standard

A reliable clean water supply is about to be a reality for Portarlington and the surrounding area in Laois and Offaly.

The plant at La Bergerie was unable to cope with the town’s rapid growth to 10,000 people, having been built to serve half that number.

Work began a year ago on a new €2.7million water treatment plant by contractors Veolia, paid by Irish Water, working in partnership with Laois County Council.

It will be complete in August. Three boreholes have been upgraded, and there is a new treatment and administration building, housing chlorine, flouride and manganese treatment facilities.

“Substantial Design Build completion is scheduled for August with a 12 month Operation & Management service contract underway” Laois County Council reported at the June council meeting.

Irish Water says the investment will deliver a modern treatment plant and a reliable service to support future growth and development for residential and commercial expansion.

Portarlington has also has received a €2 million upgrade to wastewater treatment.

“The works include upgrades at the plant to achieve effluent standards compliance and energy efficiencies. Design Build works now complete. A 12 month O&M service contract is underway,” report the water section.

Portarlington was one of 38 Irish towns listed by the European Commission to bring to the Court of Justice for failing to ensure urban waste water was adequately collected and treated to prevent serious risk to human health and the environment.