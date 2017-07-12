Patients on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital shoot back up after two zero days

Twice in the last week, there has been two days with no patients waiting on trolleys or in wards in Portlaoise Hospital.

However, this number shot back up to 15 on Tuesday, July 11.

A total of 261 patients waited in trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital throughout the month of June this year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has confirmed record levels of hospital overcrowding in Ireland for first six months of the year.

The INMO Trolley and Ward Watch analysis dates back to 2006 where 18 people were on trolleys in the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise for the entire month of June.

The trolley figures in Portlaoise Hospital for the month of June peaked in 2016 at 304.

The INMO has also released the numbers of people waiting on hospital trolleys and in wards around the country from January 2017 to June 2017.

From January to June 2017, 2033 people waited on trolleys and in wards in Portlaoise Hospital.

On a national level, the trolley/ward watch figures, compiled on a daily basis by the INMO, confirm that, in the first six months of 2017, 51,321 patients, admitted for care, were on trolleys in Emergency Department/Ward areas.

INMO General Secretary, Liam Doran said these figures show evidence that the Irish health service is too small.

“These figures represent further evidence that our health service, through inadequate bed and staffing levels, simply cannot cope with the demands being placed upon it.

"The legitimate attempts to reduce waiting lists has only exacerbated the levels of overcrowding, with the indignity and loss of privacy that result, now taking place, in this peak summer period, in Emergency Departments and Wards across the country. These figures confirm that hospitals cannot deal with both planned and emergency admissions at the same time confirming that our health service remains far too small.

"At the Emergency Department Taskforce meeting, later today, the INMO will seek confirmation that, even ahead of planning for the winter surge, immediate steps will be taken, which have to involve additional staff and bed capacity, to address the current record levels of overcrowding.

"The government and the HSE, in responding to these latest figures, must bring forward emergency measures, including resources, to immediately address this totally unacceptable situation.”