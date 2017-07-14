Laois council gets cash for App to tackle illegal dumping

Laois County Council gets €164,000 from state for waste enforcement officers

An dumping app for litter wardens is one of Laois County Council's measures to tackle dumping.

Laois County Council received €20,000 under phase 1 of a national anti-dumping initiative launched in Marcy.

The aim of this initiative is to provide funding for projects tackling illegal dumping including the provision of support for the clean-up, monitoring and surveillance of dumping black-spots.

Laois County Council's allocation of €20,000 is broken down as follows:

1. Derrybeg Bog,

2. Windsor Bog,

3. Lower Forest Bog Mountmellik

4. Everyone deserves a second chance – Bring Bank Initiative at Portlaoise County Hall – Moutrath, Ballinakill, Newtown Doonane

5. Other measures: Mobile CCTV, Signage, Development of App for Litter Wardens, Media Campaign, Access barriers.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten provided the information in the Dáil.

He also told Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin that Laois County Council received €164,000 to fund waste enforcement staff under the Local Authority Enforcement Measures Scheme.

