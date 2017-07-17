Abbeyleix hospital in Laois hit by weekend raiders

The HSE is facing a costly replacement bill following the theft of ride-on mower and other equipment from Abbeyleix Community Hospital.

Gardaí say that thieves struck at the hospital sometime between last Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16.

Apart from the ride-on lawn mower, the raiders also made off with a push mower and power hose.

Gardaí are appealing for more information. In particular the want to hear from anybody who may have seen a trailer in in the town or in the vicinity of the hospital on the Ballyroan Road.

The hospital accomodates elderly patients.

To help call 057 8674100