Abbeyleix hospital in Laois hit by weekend raiders
The HSE is facing a costly replacement bill following the theft of ride-on mower and other equipment from Abbeyleix Community Hospital.
Gardaí say that thieves struck at the hospital sometime between last Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16.
Apart from the ride-on lawn mower, the raiders also made off with a push mower and power hose.
Gardaí are appealing for more information. In particular the want to hear from anybody who may have seen a trailer in in the town or in the vicinity of the hospital on the Ballyroan Road.
The hospital accomodates elderly patients.
To help call 057 8674100
