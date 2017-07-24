Delay to refurbish Ballinakill water pumps

There is a delay on Laois County Council funded works on Chapel Street in Ballinakill.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly asked for a timeframe on that and on the refurbishment of two water pumps in the village, at the June meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

He was told by senior social worker Fionnuala Daly that the project had to be re-tendered, and documentation is being prepared. The closing date for tenders is mid July.