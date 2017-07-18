Heartless thieves strike at new Portlaoise primary school

A brand new primary school in Portlaoise has fallen victim to copper thieves.

Laois Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft from Scoil Bhríde in the Knockmay of the Laois county town. A copper cylinder and copper from a roof was also taken from Scoil Bhríde sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning, July 14/15.

Gardaí confirmed to the Leinster Express that the cylinder was taken from a builder's hut but the other metal was taken from the roof of the new building.

Work is nearly complete on the building but it is not yet clear how extensive or costly it will be to carry out the repairs.

Children had already begun to move into the new classrooms at the end of 2016/17 school year. The school is due to open fully in September after relying on numerous prefabs over many years. Only junior infants did not go to school in prefabs.

The new 32 classroom school will be able accommodate up to 850 pupils. It is being built by Clancy Construction in Tipperary. Scoil Bhríde has DEIS status.