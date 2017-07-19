Irish Rail gets ten days to get answers on Portlaoise train station parking

Transport Minister Shane Ross has directed a Laois TD to Irish Rail for answers on the status of a better car park in Portlaoise.

Deputy Sean Fleming asked the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Rose about his plans to improve parking at a train station Portlaoise.

Mr Ross said that as Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, he has responsibility for policy and for the overall funding of public transport.

"Issues relating to the provision of car parking spaces at train stations on the heavy rail network are an operational matter for Iarnród Éireann," he said.

However, he referred Deputy Fleming's question to Irish Rail for direct reply but told the Laois TD get in contact if he does not receive a reply within ten working days.

Laois County Council has made efforts to buy land from the Christian Brothers Trust to build a new car park to service the station.