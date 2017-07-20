Fianna Fáil blowing 'hot air' over Laois Offaly carve up says Sinn Féin TD

Fianna Fáil should stop blowing 'hot air' on the carve up of Laois Offaly and instead vote against a large chunk of the constituencies being sliced into Kidare.

In response to the Constituency Commission's recommendation to force 12,000 people around Portarlington into Kildare South, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley hit out at Fianna Fáil.

"What’s being proposed is the butchering of the Laois constituency and county boundaries. To make matters worse they also propose taking large areas out of two municipal districts - Portarlington/Graiguecullen in Laois and Edenderry in Offaly and transferring them to Kildare," he said.

Dep Stanley said the people of Laois may finish up with only two TDs in the Dáil while Kildare is guaranteed to have eight.

"The residents of Portarlington, Killenard and Ballybrittas will be denied the right to vote for a Laois TD or to be represented by a Laois person in the next Dáil if the changes go ahead.

"Fianna Fáil have been generating a bit of hot air on this issue recently, but the real question for them is, will their TDs vote for it in the Dáil? The boundary changes can’t be implemented without a vote in our Parliament and Fianna Fáil have the power to prevent it going through if they are serious about it," he said.

Fianna Fáil members in Portarlington and surrounding areas decided against mounting a campaign to try and halt the carver up in the Dáil. The party's poll-topping Laois TD told the meeting that the Dáil would pass the changes.

"I'll be up front with you. I don't think there is anything we can do about this," the Laois TD said.

Read REPORT OF Fianna Fáil meeting here