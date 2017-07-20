Abandoned building boom homes in Laois will soon be ready to house families

Building work will soon get under way in Laois on abandoned houses that will give some lucky local families on the long council house waiting list a fresh start in a new home.

Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley told the Leinster Express that work has begun on the vacant social housing units in Cluinín Estate in Mountrath.

“The Contractors are carrying out site preparation works and will begin remedial work on the 11 houses in the coming weeks. This is a welcome and long awaited development as these houses have been left idle and abandoned for years.

"he existing residents in the estate and those on the council housing waiting list in the Mountrath area have been anxious to have these completed for a long time," he said.

Dep Stanley had previously clashed with the owners, Oaklee Housing Association, over the fact the houses had been left vacant.

"They have assured me that it is their intention to have the houses completed this year,” said Dep Stanley.

The homes were part of a housing development that came to sudden halt during the building crash.