Abortion referendum campaign hots up as Save the 8th Amendment Roadshow visits Portlaoise

Pro-life activists will join a major Save the 8th roadshow in Portlaoise this weekend as the nationwide tour travels the country in anticipation of a referendum on abortion next Spring.

The pro-life tour, organised by Youth Defence, is visiting Portlaoise and 18 towns and cities from Donegal to Kerry. The organisers say it aims explain why Ireland should continue retain 8th Amendment. A referendum on abortion which is now expected in 2018.



The roadshow uses street displays, posters, and social media boosts to get its message across, but it is focused on one-to-one conversations to explain and discuss the issues.



“We’ll be answering people’s questions about the 8th, about best medical practice, about supporting women with unexpected pregnancies, explaining why children with a disability have a right to life, why the British model of abortion is not the path for Ireland to follow, and much more,” said pro-life activist John Walsh.



The Save the 8th Roadshow will host pro-life street information stalls, providing information and answering questions in Portlaoise tomorrow, 22nd July from 1pm.