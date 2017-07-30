A foreign national who stole groceries to feed his family has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on July 15, Gordon Maritz (35), Heather Cottage, The Heath, entered Tesco, Portlaoise, and stole groceries worth €89.

He paid for some items in his trolley, but failed to pay for the items in a bag hanging off the trolley.

He left the store, but was stopped by security staff and cooperated fully.

He had two previous convictions.

Insp Curley said that the accused had claimed to be struggling financially and was getting the groceries to feed his family.

As the goods were all recovered, Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.

She told the accused: “I’ll give you an opportunity, but don’t get involved in this again.”