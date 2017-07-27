Census reveals number of single people in Laois

The Central Statistics Office today published Profile 4 Households and Families, the latest of the eleven Census 2016 profile reports which has revealed a couple of interesting things about Laois.

If you are looking for love Laois is the place to be. In April 2016, 24,733 people (38.7%) of those aged 15 and over living in Laois were single, compared to 41.1% in the State overall.

Families

The number of families in Laois increased by 1,004 from 2011 to 2016.

The Census 2016 recorded 22,041 families in County Laois which is an increase of 4.8% on the 2011 figure.

Marriage

A further 30,793 people (48.2%) were (first-time) married, compared to 46.0% nationally.

The number of divorcees increased by 359 to 1,784, and accounted for 2.8% of those aged 15 and over.

The 3,062 widowed persons comprised 4.8% of those aged above 15 years.

There were 1,129 remarried persons in the county. Males were much more likely to remarry after

divorce, with 43.3% doing so, compared to just 34.2% of females.

Same-sex civil partnerships

Census 2016 marked the first time that this relationship category was recorded in an Irish census, following the enactment of civil partnership legislation. There were 58 people in this category in Laois and 4,226 in the State overall.

Living Alone

The number of people living alone in the county increased by 308 to 6,404, i.e. 7.7% of all those living

in private households. Of these, 2,373 were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 58.3%.

Census 2016

The report shows that there were 1,218,370 families in the State on Census Night, an increase of 3.3% since 2011. The number of children per family remained unchanged at 1.38 children since the 2011 census.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician: “This profile report on Households and Families examines the

family situations and living arrangements of the Irish population in April 2016. It provides a wealth of

information and analysis on topics such as marital status, same sex civil partnerships and the different

types and sizes of family composition and households”.

For census purposes, a family is defined as a couple with or without children, or a one parent family

with one or more children.