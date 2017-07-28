Farmer catches mini tornado on camera

The weather has been a bit of out sorts lately and we often get four seasons in one day.

However, tornado season is not something we are used to in Ireland! A mini tornado took off in a hay field this week in County Kildare.

Farmer Michael Heffernan from Athy, caught the action on camera while on the family farm in Fontstown, Co.Kildare.

Michael took to Facebook to share the video with the caption "the hay is taking off here"!

