Lucky Laois Lotto agents sell €55 million in winning bonanza - READ ON TO FIND OUT WHERE THE LUCKY SHOPS ARE

Laois newsagents and shops stand out as some of the luckiest places in Ireland to buy a lottery ticket.

As part of celebrating its 30th Birthday the National Lottery has published figures on jackpots since it was founded in 1987.

Since the Lotto was established 30 years ago, Laois has enjoyed its fair share of winners with 13 jackpot wins and one Euromillions win.

Nearly €55 million worth of prizes have been sold in Laois according to information provided by Lotto HQ. The information does not include winners of the TV gameshows or those who have played online.

READ ON BELOW FOR MORE WINNING SELLERS

The biggest win was the most recent jackpot won. In July 2016 a winning Euromillions ticket was sold by O'Hanlon's supermarket on Portarlington's Station Road. The €23.8 jackpot was sold to a syndicate of Dublin bus drivers.

The previous biggest winner was sold in Abbeyleix in August 2012. The €8.6 million winning ticket was sold by the now closed Morans newsagents.

You have to go back more than a decade to find the previous biggest winner. A winning €1.6 million winner was sold by Graham's newsagent in the run up to Christmas 2003.

READ ON BELOW FOR MORE WINNING SELLERS

Laois had a run of big wins in the decade up to 2000. Two jackpots were won in December 2000.

A €1.8 million prize was won with numbers chosen at a shop in Ballybrittas on December 23, 2000. On December 6 that year, Good News in the Laois Shopping Centre sold a ticket which scooped a €1.8 million prize.

READ ON BELOW FOR MORE WINNING SELLERS

In June 1999, Central Stores in Portarlington was the seller of a €1.2 million jackpot. In January 1996 a shop on Lower Main Street Portlaoise sold a ticket which won €1.2 million.

The first jackpot sold in Laois was in Durrow in 1992. Lawlor's shop on The Square was the seller of ticket which scooped £3.45 million - a huge prize for the time.

The first big prize sold in Laois was by Lawlor's shop on Main Street, Portarlington with €119,380 or £94,020. The average house prices in 1990 was £60,498.

READ ON BELOW FOR MORE WINNING SELLERS

The most recent big prize sold in Laois was at Tommy Treacy's Daybreak shop at the Gandon Inn on the old Dublin road off the Heath. A Euromillions Plus 1 ticket that won €500,000 sold in April 2017.

Many of the big prizes were sold in either Portlaoise or Portarlington. A number of the 'lucky' shops have since closed. The opening of the motorways and resultant loss of passing trade is also in evidence.

READ ON BELOW FOR MORE WINNING SELLERS

The National Lottery says several Laois-based charities have benefited from the lotto over the years.

A special live Lotto draw will take place on Wednesdya, August 2 when An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will make be making a significant announcement regarding National Lottery Good Causes Funding live on RTÉ 1 at approx. 8pm.