Portarlington former teacher 'dangerous and out of control' beat woman

A Portarlington man who punched his ex-partner in the face causing a fracture to her sinus has been given a suspended prison sentence and directed to pay over €5,000 compensation.

Trevor Ennis (42), now residing in Athy, was charged with assault causing harm, at Lansdowne Court, Portarlington, on August 19, 2015.

At Portlaoise Circuit Court recently, Garda Coughlan gave evidence that the injured party displayed considerable facial injuries.

“The two parties had a volatile and fractious relationship,” said Garda Coughlan.

In her statement, the injured party said that the accused was quite changeable, one minute telling her he loved her and the next threatening to kill her.

On the night, they were watching TV when he grabbed her by both arms, pushed her back on the couch and hit her repeatedly on the head.

Garda Coughlan said that the accused checked in to rehabilitation centre Cuan Mhuire the next day and there had been no contact since between the parties.

State prosecutor, Mr Will Fennelly said that the medical report on the injured party indicated she suffered bruising and fractures and attended at St James Hospital for facial injuries.

When arrested, the accused didn’t remember the details of the incident, but accepted what the injured party had said.

He suffered blackouts and hallucinations, said Garda Coughlan.

The accused had been a teacher, but his career came apart from alcohol abuse.

He had 15 previous convictions.

The accused took the witness box to say he had been a secondary school teacher, but that career is now gone and he just has to accept that.

He said the most important thing for him was to get sober and stay sober, and is he now working as a volunteer counsellor with hopes to do a BA degree in addiction and counselling.

“I express deep regret and remorse. It’s not just self-pity, but that my lack of respect has caused this distress in another human being,” he said.

Said Judge Johnson: “You lost your job, your wife and your son, all through alcohol, and now you intend to stay sober and tell others your story.”

Judge Johnson said it was a very serious and violent assault which had a profound negative effect on the woman, who was still clearly very distressed.

The judge said the accused was dangerous and out of control when he had drink taken, but he had at last recognised this.

Judge Johnson imposed a three-year sentence, suspended for five years on condition the accused enter a peace bond to keep the peace for five years; he refrain from alcohol; he remain under probation supervision for 18 months; and he pay the injured party €500 he had brought to court, with a further €5,000 to be paid by €1,000 installments, the first of which is due by January, 2018.