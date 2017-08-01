A&E summer holiday hospital trolley spike in Portlaoise

Emergency Department trolley numbers spiked at Portlaoise hospital on the first day of August, nurses have reported.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation daily trolley watch figures for Tuesday, July 2 reveal that there were 30 people waiting on trollies in the hospital's Emergency Department/A&E. There were no patients waiting for a hospital beds on a trolley in the wards of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

The number waiting is almost double that of its sister hospital in Tullamore where five patients were in its A&E and a further 10 people were on trollies in wards.

Portlaoise was the busiest hospital in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. The DMHG also includes Naas (trollies 27), St James' (trollies 5), Tallaght (trollies 12) and Tullamore hospitals.

Portlaoise had the third highest number waiting of any acute hospital in the country on Tuesday. Nationally 358 patients were waiting for beds on the first day of August.

In recent weeks there have been days when there were zero patients on trollies