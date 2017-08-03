Intoxicated Portlaoise dad became 'agitated' over refusal to nightclub

A Portlaoise man has been fined for being drunk in the street after he was refused entry to a local nightclub.

Gerard Marum (31), Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, on July 15 this year.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that the accused was in a very intoxicated state on Portlaoise Main Street.

He was very agitated and trying to gain entry to an establishment to which he had been refused entry.

The accused had two previous convictions for public order matters, going back to 2010.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that his client had spent the last seven years “looking after his children and minding his manners”.

On this occasion, he and his wife had a free weekend as the children were with their grandparents. The accused and his wife got separated, with her going to a nightclub, and he went to get her but was refused entry as he was very intoxicated.

Mr Breen said his client completely regretted the incident and was very embarrassed and ashamed, as he thought he had put his public order days behind him.

Convicting the accused €100, Judge Fiona Lydon said that his behaviour had obviously been totally intolerable and the gardaí did not have to put up with it.