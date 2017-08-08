Call to take Laois areas out of flood zone maps

Laois councillors are worried for homeowners who cannot get house insurance because their area is zoned at risk of flooding.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley says estates in Portlaoise are unfairly designated, including the Ridge Road, Bianconi Way and Triogue manor.

“Anywhere they see a river they make it a flood risk. Tenants cannot get house insurance, a requirement of Laois County Council. This causes serious concerns,” she said.

Cllr Tom Mulhall suggests that a detailed flood assessment be done all around Laois, using local knowledge.

Cllr John Moran agrees.

“Our house is lying in a valley, there’s be five foot of water on us if all these places were actually flood plains,” he said.

New Flood Schemes for Ireland will be issued in autumn, when councillors can add final comments.