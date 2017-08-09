Laois fashion designer on IMAGE Young Businesswomen's Forum panel

An award-winning Laois businesswoman will sit on an interesting discussion panel at the Image Young Businesswomen's Forum this September.

The event is hugely popular among women in business all over Ireland and Laois will be well represented as local fashion designer, Heidi Higgins, has been announced as a panel member.

Heidi will sit alongside two successful Irish women in business, Jennifer Rock and Sinéad Cassidy.

Jennifer Rock aka The Skin Nerd is a huge Snapchat and social media sensation and operates as an independent skincare expert, having recently set up her new business TheSkinNerd.com – alongside her own product the Cleanse off Mitt.

Sinéad Cassidy is a successful Sales and Marketing Manager at Galway Racecourse. Previously, Sinéad worked as sales and PR manager at the 5-star G Hotel and Spa and Press Officer for the National Ploughing Championships.

Heidi has been chosen to speak on the panel for an evening of insight, inspiration and lots of luxury. Topics including the highs and lows of business will be up for discussion from the three outstanding young entrepreneurs.

The panel alongside IMAGE editor-in-chief, Melanie Morris, will shine a light on what it means to be a successful young woman in business in Ireland today.

The event takes place at The Westbury Hotel, Dublin on September 14 from 6pm.

Get tickets to the event here.

Heidi Higgins

Heidi graduated from the National College of Art and Design in 2008.

Just under one year later she proudly introduced her own label to the Irish market in May 2009.

The local lady describes her label as ‘elegance with a twist’ and has been a leading Irish designer ‘on the ground’ for many years, receiving awards and prestigious accolades.

She has featured season after season in the most researched and upstanding boutiques and department stores in Ireland, presenting every season a sizeable spirited collection in the label’s flagship store in her hometown of Portlaoise.

This passionate venture has now taken flight to reach a busy international and corporate clientele as she launches her first online-exclusive store.

Heidi’s online store has become a go-to-website for fashion lovers and fans alike to gather visuals and information about the brand.

Heidi’s latest brainchild is her ‘ebis-line’ a comprehensive city-look collection available exclusively online.

Check out the website here.