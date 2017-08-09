Laois takeaway served with Closure Order for breaches of food safety

July saw the highest number of Closure Orders served to food businesses in Ireland so far this year.

A total of 9 Closure Orders were served on food businesses in the country by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), during July for breaches of food safety legislation.

One of those orders was served in a takeaway in Laois.

Tasty Spice takeaway, Main Street, Abbeyleix was served with a Closure Order by the FSAI.

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in July, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food business operators must take their legal responsibility seriously to ensure they protect the health of consumers by strictly following food safety and hygiene laws.

“It is very disappointing to find that July is the highest month so far this year for Closer Orders needing to be served on food businesses.

"The majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to the highest of food safety standards, but there continues to be a number of food businesses disregarding important food safety standards.

"Each Enforcement Order sends a clear message to food businesses that unsafe food safety practices or non-compliance with food legislation is not tolerated by the inspection officers.

"There is absolutely no excuse for negligent practices. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to make sure that the food they serve is safe to eat. This requires ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards. There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices," said Dr Byrne.

The other eight food businesses issued with Closure Orders were:

Punjab Pantry (restaurant/café), 39 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2

Hartleys (restaurant/café) (Closed Area: basement dry goods store and basement cleaning store only), 1 Harbour Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin

Zam Zam Kebab House (restaurant/café), 16 Mallin Street, Wexford

Moo's Burrito (restaurant/café), 62 Georges Street Upper, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin

Costa Coffee (restaurant/café), Unit 1 Longford Retail Park, Longford

Tesco, Ballyfermot (supermarket) (Closed area: deli, bakery, and loose fruit and vegetable areas), Tesco Shopping Centre, Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

Weeping Thaiger (restaurant/café), New Town Centre, Naas, Kildare

Aroma Chinese, 72 St Laurences Park, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive.

