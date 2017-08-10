Laois accent voted least sexy in Ireland

AH LADS!

The Laois accent has been voted as the least sexy in all of Ireland in a poll carried out by Lovin.ie.

Maybe some of our Laois Lingo stories can explain why?

The Laois accent came in 32nd place right behind Louth, Longford and Westmeath.

The Dublin accent was in the middle at number 15 and the top five sexiest accents in Ireland were voted to be from Down, Limerick, Donegal, Kildare with the sexiest accent in Ireland apparently hailing from County Derry.

Would you agree?

Maybe it was this iconic moment with Nadine Coyle that helped the Derry accent reach the top spot?