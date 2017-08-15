New healthy fast food chain opens in Laois

A new healthy fast food chain is now open in Laois.

Freshii is a leading global healthy fast food restaurant chain and has opened their new outlet at Midway M7, at junction 17 on the M7 in Portlaoise.

Freshii is one of the fast-growing restaurant brands in the world, serving a healthy and customisable menu built around high-quality fresh ingredients.

Freshii offers a diverse menu including breakfast, salads, burritos, healthy wraps, soups, fresh pressed juices, smoothies and frozen yogurt, that fuel people on the go, served in an eco-friendly environment.

Freshii meal choices are based on fibre-rich, slow-burning carbs, essential fats and lean proteins. If you have ever dreamt of a healthy fast food chain, this is the one!

With over 70+ ingredients and homemade salad dressings made fresh daily, Freshii makes clean eating approachable and flavourful.

The nenu also caters for every dietary and taste bud preference including paleo, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, dairy free and wheat free.

Dave O’Donoghue is the CEO of Freshii.

"We very excited to open our 10th Freshii outlet at Applegreen Motorway Services at Midway M7 in Portlaoise, as we have been delighted with the success of our initial Applegreen offerings in Lusk North and Enfield West.

"Lusk and Enfield are open just over a year and have far exceeded everyone's expectations which clearly means Freshii is resonating with the health-conscious consumers on the road.

"This audience just won't compromise their requirement for authentic tasty nutritional food which are convenient and affordable. “

Conor Lucey is Head of Operations in Applegreen.

“We are proud to add another Freshii offering to the Applegreen estate.

"The healthy eating option, Freshii, in Lusk North and Enfield West have proved extremely popular to date and we’re delighted to be able to offer more of what our customers want to further sites, with a focus on healthy eating in a food-to-go environment.

"We strive to have an exciting and expansive range of food offerings to ensure we’re satisfying all our customer needs,” he said.

