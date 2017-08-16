Leaving Cert: Wait ends for hundreds of students in Laois

Hundreds of Leaving Cert students from across Laois finally received their results this Wednesday, August 16.

Figures from the State Examinations Commission reveal a marked increase in the number of females sitting the Leaving Cert compared with 2016.

Above - Nicole Korean and Lily Cunningham at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington

A total of 875 pupils sat the Leaving Cert exam. This is up on the previous year. There was a 10 per cent increase in the number of female candidates which stands 427 this year.

A total of 39 students will take the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

Above - Portlaoise CBS students on Leaving Cert Day

In total 1,920 secondary school students sat State exams in Laois.

Most of these, 1,006, sat the Junior Cert.

The exams got underway on Wednesday morning, June 7 at schools in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Clonaslee, Rathdowney and Knockbeg.

Above: brothers Eoin and Aidan Kennedy at Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington.

The Junior Cert results will be out in September.