Leaving Cert: Students union congratulates students and urges action after celebration

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) today congratulated Leaving Certificate students in Laois and around the country on receiving their results urging important next steps to be taken after celebration.

Today is a milestone in the lives of these students, and USI hopes that students have received the results that will see them enter third-level education.

USI President Michael Kerrigan said: “Today is a tense and anxious day for Leaving Certificate students receiving their results. Remember, if you’re happy or disappointed with your results you should still be proud of your achievement of getting past one of the toughest moments of your education.”

Prospective students will be getting CAO offers on Monday the 21st of August from 06:00 online. These will also issued by post, e-mail and SMS text.

USI is calling on students enrolled for next year or incoming first years to start searching for suitable and affordable student accommodation as soon as possible.

“There are a number of useful resources for students coming to college next year who are unsure about what to do next about getting somewhere to live”, Mr Kerrigan said.

“The USI and RTB Finance and Accommodation Guide details the rights students have as tenants, and it is particularly useful for students who are renting for the first time. Students should also check out homes.usi.ie if they are finding it tough to find suitable and affordable accommodation during the accommodation rush.”

Mr Kerrigan urged students to be cautious stating: “Use cheques or bank drafts to pay the deposit and keep copies of receipts of payments and any correspondence. Don’t hand over any cash to anyone, because you will not have a record or trace of your deposit.”

The union is advising anyone feeling confused or worried about their choices to get in contact with their prospective college’s Students’ Union or access office.

The Students’ Union website will have a lot of helpful advice more here

Full copy of the USI Finance and Accommodation Guide can be found here