Laois Sinn Féin TD attacks outrageous continued closure Portlaoise hospital unit

It is an outrageous scandal that a endoscopy unit at Portlaoise hospital is shut when there are nearly 580,000 on hospital waiting lists, according to Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley

Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed the new Endoscopy Unit in Portlaoise remains closed.

"The scandal of this unit being closed is just one in a litany of issues in our Health Service. At a time when there are 579,891 on hospital waiting lists it is outrageous that this should be closed," responded the Laois TD.

Dep Stanley said the Endoscopy room is in place, with equipment ready, but lying idle despite the fact that there is a waiting list of over 200 people for gastrointestinal Endoscopy procedures in Portlaoise.

"The doors of this unit are closed simply because of a lack of staff. This is appalling and needs to be addressed immediately," he said.

Dep Stanley said the HSE state that the staffing of this Endoscopy Room is included in the estimates for 2018 and forms part f service planning discussions for next year.

“This is very disappointing and obviously the fact that it simply forms part of the planning discussions for 2018 offers no guarantee that it will open next year either." he said.

The TD said the staffing issue for endoscopy is just one of a number affecting Portlaoise Hospital. He claimed there has not been an eye specialist in place since last November. He said he has submitted a question to the Minister on this "dreadful situation".

"No progress is going to be made on tackling the massive waiting lists at our hospitals until gaps in services like these are filled. Promises by the Minister and Government Spokespersons, that they are working to reduce waiting lists rings hollow. The HSE now need to put in place the people needed to staff these units in Portlaoise Hospital,” said the Laois TD.