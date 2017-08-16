Laois registered family car linked to brutal Dublin double killing

A family car with Laois registration plates is under investigation by Gardaí in Dublin following the brutal killing of a woman and man in the capital.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the movements of two cars and their possible use in the shooting of the two people on Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun. Gardaí are examining the two vehicles found in the area, one partially burnt-out after the shooting on Wednesday, August 16.

One was a Laois registered silver Opel Zafira. Its registration is 08-LS-3101. The second car was a Golf GTI, registration 06-LH-3466. A weapon is also reported to have been discovered.

The woman who died was aged in her 40s and had six children. It's reported that a child was in the house in north Dublin when the shooting happened. A man in his 30s was also killed.

There also reports that the killings were gangland related.

Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley appealed to local people and any delivery drivers or taxi drivers that were in the area of Balbutcher Drive prior to or following the attack to make contact with them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01-6664400 or via the confidential line 1800-666111.