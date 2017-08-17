WEATHER: Laois could be hit by hurricane this weekend

If you have plans for the weekend make sure to take note of the weather before stepping outside the house.

Laois is braced for the arrival of heavy rain and wind with the onset of Hurricane Gert over the weekend. It may not arrive until later in the weekend with Sunday set to be extremely wet with prolonged heavy rain forecast.

Met Éireann has a status yellow weather warning in place nationwide for rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The unsettled and changeable weather has already been evident so far this week with a mix of heavy downpours and strong winds.

Today, Thursday, there will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells. It will be dry apart from passing light showers which will fall mainly during the afternoon with highs of 18 degrees Celsius.

At the moment, Gert is travelling eastwards across the Atlantic towards Ireland.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some heavy blustery showers in the afternoon and evening, as well as fresh gusty west winds. Temperatures will reach 14 degrees with 20km/h winds.

Gert is expected to cross the waters to the Irish coast on Friday and will arrive fully by the latter part of the weekend and into next week.

Sunday will be mostly overcast with outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent accompanied by low cloud and hill mist. It will become more humid.

In short, a lot of wet and windy weather is on the way.

