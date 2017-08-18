Laois Heritage Week: Twelve events around the county this weekend
Laois Heritage Week kicks off on Friday, August 19 with over 60 events registered around the county for the week there is sure to be something for everyone.
Laois Morning, Noon and Night Tours
When & Where: Rock of Dunamase 7:00am, Mountrath Mart 12:00 noon
and Cullahill Community Centre 6:30pm August 19 and 27.
Dawn breaking on The Rock of Dunamase, High Noon meandering through Glen
Monicknew and Evening falls on Cullahill Mountain. Join us, 3 tours in 1 day. Meet at The
Rock, Mountrath Mart and Cullahill.
Guided tours of The Rock of Dunamase as the sun rises over the plains of Laois, Stroll
gently through the lush Glen Monicknew and hear about the myths and legends as we
watch the sun set over The Mac Giolla Phádraig Way on Cullahill Mountain. Join us for
one or all of our excursions.
Contact E laoistourguides@gmail.com
T 085-107 0650
W www.heritageweek.ie
Pollinator Party in the Park
When & Where: 19 August: 12:00pm - 3:00pm Páirc an Phobail, Portlaoise
Description Join us in the park for a Pollinator Party. We
will be celebrating all that is great about
our bees, with a family fun day, exploring
the wildlife of Portlaoise’s Green Flag Park.
We are partnering with the Dunamaise
Arts Centre for this event, and anyone who
attends the Pollinator Party will receive a
free ticket for the Dunamaise’s showing of
“Bee Movie” at 3pm on the same day. If
the weather is wet, we may move some of
the activities indoors, so please check
Facebook or contact us for updates, closer
to the time.
Contact E ccasey@laoiscoco.ie
T 057-866 4129
Trains Under the Trees
When and Where: 19 & 20 August: 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Venue Stradbally Hall, Main Street, Stradbally
Description Vintage Trains will run along our 1km railway through the woods of Stradbally Hall
We will have our local industrial railway collection on display with items from 1887-1980
on display. Enjoy a trip through the woods and enjoy the flora and fauna of an Irish
country estate from the train carriage.
Venue Stradbally Hall, Main Street, Stradbally
Cost Adult €7 Child €3 Concession €5 Family €15
Contact E stradballyrailway@gmail.com
W www.stradballyrailway.webs.com
Dig, Discover and Design Workshop
When & Where: 19 August: 2:00pm - 4:30pm
Venue Mountrath Amenity Park and Playground Area
Description Participants will engage in a range of activities with an emphasis on discovery, fun and
learning through crafts, games and archaeology experiments, suitable for all children
aged between 7 and 12.
Details Experienced and friendly staff from Heritage House Abbeyleix will provide the highest
standard of fun, interactive sessions and will explore themes including: Vicious Vikings,
Savage Stone Age, Crazy Celts and Nasty Normans!
Contact E ashelili62@gmail.com
T 087-773 3050
Laois Heritage Week: Ronnie Matthews Post Card Exhibition.
"Buzz Words & Music" sneak preview
When & Where: 19 August: 2:30pm - 3:00pm Dunamaise Arts Centre
Description A very special “sneak preview” of the
newly commissioned piece of music
by composer Ian Wilson, being
created in Laois to raise awareness
of pollinators, as part of the Creative
Ireland programme.
This new work of music will feature
the voices of Laois people and the
sounds of natural sites and species
in the county, interwoven with a
saxophone score by Ian Wilson,
performed live by Cathal Roche,
all inspired by the beauty of our
natural world and the importance of
our bees, bumblebees and other
pollinators. The full work will be
complete in November, and an
extract is being performed specially
for Heritage Week, as part of the
Portlaoise Pollinator Party.
Contact E info@dunamaise.ie
T 057-866 3355
W www.dunamaise.ie
The Bee Movie
When & Where; 19 August: 3:00pm - 4:30pm Venue Dunamaise Arts Centre
Description Dunamaise Arts Centre will hold a screening of the animated film ‘Bee Movie’ a fun
family comedy that will change everything you think you know about bees. (90mins)
Barry the Bee is shocked to discover that humans have been stealing bees’ honey for
centuries! He sets off on an adventure to put this right. In association with Laois Heritage
Office, this event is part of the Pollinator Party in Portlaoise.
Cost Adult €3
Child €3
Contact E info@dunamaise.ie
T 057-866 3355
W www.dunamaise.ie
Free Tours in Costume
When & Where: 20 August: 10:00am - 5:00pm Emo Court
Description Come join us for a free tour of Emo Court House with guides in historical costume.
Contact E emocourt@opw.ie
W www.heritageireland.ie
Nature Walk in Emo
When & Where: 20 August: 12:00pm - 1:30pm Emo Court
Description Explore the grounds of Emo Court for wildlife. Take part in a minibeast hunt and identify
some common plants and animals. Fun and interesting for all the family.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in Emo Court’s carpark. See our FB
page for any updates. Wear suitable clothing for the Irish weather!
Contact E info@laoisoutdooreducation.ie
T 087-774 1846
W www.laoisoutdooreducation.ie
Beekeeping Display
When & Where: 20 August: 12:00pm - 4:00pm Emo Court
Description Find out all about honey bees and beekeeping from the Dunamaise Beekeepers, in the
beautiful setting of the landscape gardens of Emo Court.
Honey bees and other pollinators are a crucial part of Ireland’s biodiversity and there is
much that we can all do to ensure they thrive in our areas - come and hear how
you can help!
Venue Emo Court
Contact E dunamaisebees@gmail.com
T 085-788 8976
W www.dunamaise.ie
Tour of Historic Portlaoise
When & Where: 20 August, 3:00pm - 4:30pm County Hall, Portlaoise
Description Join us for a lively and entertaining trip through the centuries as we explore the history of
Portlaoise, from the foundation of Fort Protector in the 16th Century, right back to today.
Tour will be led by Michael Parsons, Chair of Laois Heritage Society and Acting Chair of
the Heritage Council. The tour will include information on the Heritage Council funded
Conservation Plan for Fort Protector and recent archaeological excavation on the site, as
well as information on the conservation of Old St Peter’s Graveyard.
Contact E michaelparsons@eircom.net
T 085-710 8649
W www.laoisheritagesociety.org
Battle of Ypres Re-enactment
20 August, 5.00pm
Venue Bob’s Bar, Durrow
Description A live re-enactment of part of the Battle of Ypres, during which Sgt Jack Moyney of
Rathdowney won a Victoria Cross for Bravery.
Wear military or period costume. Spaces strictly limited.
Tickets available from Bob’s Bar, Durrow.
Cost Tickets for different levels: VIP €10, Viewing area €8, Bridge €5.
Accompanied children free
Contact E durrowbygones@gmail.com
T 087 - 6165484
W www.bobsbardurrow.com
Wildlife at the Workhouse
When & Where: 20 August 2017, 8:00pm Donaghmore Workhouse
Description Join researcher Sean Kingston for a talk on his
research on the birdlife of Donaghmore, and
Anna Collins of the Kildare Bat Group for a bat
walk around the area (weather dependent)
Sean Kingston has been carrying out a
study of the Jackdaws in Donaghmore, and
in the course of his work, he has become
familiar with all the other wildlife of the area,
including swifts, swallows and barn owls. An
introduction to the bat life of the area from
Anna Collins will round off the evening.
Contact E trevorstanley@eircom.net
T 086-829 6685
