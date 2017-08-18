Laois Heritage Week: Twelve events around the county this weekend

Laois Heritage Week kicks off on Friday, August 19 with over 60 events registered around the county for the week there is sure to be something for everyone.

If you are heading out this weekend make sure you check the weather forecast here.

Laois Morning, Noon and Night Tours

When & Where: Rock of Dunamase 7:00am, Mountrath Mart 12:00 noon

and Cullahill Community Centre 6:30pm August 19 and 27.

Dawn breaking on The Rock of Dunamase, High Noon meandering through Glen

Monicknew and Evening falls on Cullahill Mountain. Join us, 3 tours in 1 day. Meet at The

Rock, Mountrath Mart and Cullahill.

Guided tours of The Rock of Dunamase as the sun rises over the plains of Laois, Stroll

gently through the lush Glen Monicknew and hear about the myths and legends as we

watch the sun set over The Mac Giolla Phádraig Way on Cullahill Mountain. Join us for

one or all of our excursions.

Contact E laoistourguides@gmail.com

T 085-107 0650

W www.heritageweek.ie

Pollinator Party in the Park

When & Where: 19 August: 12:00pm - 3:00pm Páirc an Phobail, Portlaoise

Description Join us in the park for a Pollinator Party. We

will be celebrating all that is great about

our bees, with a family fun day, exploring

the wildlife of Portlaoise’s Green Flag Park.

We are partnering with the Dunamaise

Arts Centre for this event, and anyone who

attends the Pollinator Party will receive a

free ticket for the Dunamaise’s showing of

“Bee Movie” at 3pm on the same day. If

the weather is wet, we may move some of

the activities indoors, so please check

Facebook or contact us for updates, closer

to the time.

Contact E ccasey@laoiscoco.ie

T 057-866 4129

Trains Under the Trees

When and Where: 19 & 20 August: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Venue Stradbally Hall, Main Street, Stradbally

Description Vintage Trains will run along our 1km railway through the woods of Stradbally Hall

We will have our local industrial railway collection on display with items from 1887-1980

on display. Enjoy a trip through the woods and enjoy the flora and fauna of an Irish

country estate from the train carriage.

Venue Stradbally Hall, Main Street, Stradbally

Cost Adult €7 Child €3 Concession €5 Family €15

Contact E stradballyrailway@gmail.com

W www.stradballyrailway.webs.com

Dig, Discover and Design Workshop

When & Where: 19 August: 2:00pm - 4:30pm

Venue Mountrath Amenity Park and Playground Area

Description Participants will engage in a range of activities with an emphasis on discovery, fun and

learning through crafts, games and archaeology experiments, suitable for all children

aged between 7 and 12.

Details Experienced and friendly staff from Heritage House Abbeyleix will provide the highest

standard of fun, interactive sessions and will explore themes including: Vicious Vikings,

Savage Stone Age, Crazy Celts and Nasty Normans!

Contact E ashelili62@gmail.com

T 087-773 3050

Laois Heritage Week: Ronnie Matthews Post Card Exhibition.

"Buzz Words & Music" sneak preview

When & Where: 19 August: 2:30pm - 3:00pm Dunamaise Arts Centre

Description A very special “sneak preview” of the

newly commissioned piece of music

by composer Ian Wilson, being

created in Laois to raise awareness

of pollinators, as part of the Creative

Ireland programme.

This new work of music will feature

the voices of Laois people and the

sounds of natural sites and species

in the county, interwoven with a

saxophone score by Ian Wilson,

performed live by Cathal Roche,

all inspired by the beauty of our

natural world and the importance of

our bees, bumblebees and other

pollinators. The full work will be

complete in November, and an

extract is being performed specially

for Heritage Week, as part of the

Portlaoise Pollinator Party.

Contact E info@dunamaise.ie

T 057-866 3355

W www.dunamaise.ie

The Bee Movie

When & Where; 19 August: 3:00pm - 4:30pm Venue Dunamaise Arts Centre

Description Dunamaise Arts Centre will hold a screening of the animated film ‘Bee Movie’ a fun

family comedy that will change everything you think you know about bees. (90mins)

Barry the Bee is shocked to discover that humans have been stealing bees’ honey for

centuries! He sets off on an adventure to put this right. In association with Laois Heritage

Office, this event is part of the Pollinator Party in Portlaoise.

Cost Adult €3

Child €3

Contact E info@dunamaise.ie

T 057-866 3355

W www.dunamaise.ie

Free Tours in Costume

When & Where: 20 August: 10:00am - 5:00pm Emo Court

Description Come join us for a free tour of Emo Court House with guides in historical costume.

Contact E emocourt@opw.ie

W www.heritageireland.ie

Nature Walk in Emo

When & Where: 20 August: 12:00pm - 1:30pm Emo Court

Description Explore the grounds of Emo Court for wildlife. Take part in a minibeast hunt and identify

some common plants and animals. Fun and interesting for all the family.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in Emo Court’s carpark. See our FB

page for any updates. Wear suitable clothing for the Irish weather!

Contact E info@laoisoutdooreducation.ie

T 087-774 1846

W www.laoisoutdooreducation.ie

Beekeeping Display

When & Where: 20 August: 12:00pm - 4:00pm Emo Court

Description Find out all about honey bees and beekeeping from the Dunamaise Beekeepers, in the

beautiful setting of the landscape gardens of Emo Court.

Honey bees and other pollinators are a crucial part of Ireland’s biodiversity and there is

much that we can all do to ensure they thrive in our areas - come and hear how

you can help!

Venue Emo Court

Contact E dunamaisebees@gmail.com

T 085-788 8976

W www.dunamaise.ie

Tour of Historic Portlaoise

When & Where: 20 August, 3:00pm - 4:30pm County Hall, Portlaoise

Description Join us for a lively and entertaining trip through the centuries as we explore the history of

Portlaoise, from the foundation of Fort Protector in the 16th Century, right back to today.

Tour will be led by Michael Parsons, Chair of Laois Heritage Society and Acting Chair of

the Heritage Council. The tour will include information on the Heritage Council funded

Conservation Plan for Fort Protector and recent archaeological excavation on the site, as

well as information on the conservation of Old St Peter’s Graveyard.

Contact E michaelparsons@eircom.net

T 085-710 8649

W www.laoisheritagesociety.org

Battle of Ypres Re-enactment

20 August, 5.00pm

Venue Bob’s Bar, Durrow

Description A live re-enactment of part of the Battle of Ypres, during which Sgt Jack Moyney of

Rathdowney won a Victoria Cross for Bravery.

Wear military or period costume. Spaces strictly limited.

Tickets available from Bob’s Bar, Durrow.

Cost Tickets for different levels: VIP €10, Viewing area €8, Bridge €5.

Accompanied children free

Contact E durrowbygones@gmail.com

T 087 - 6165484

W www.bobsbardurrow.com

Wildlife at the Workhouse

When & Where: 20 August 2017, 8:00pm Donaghmore Workhouse

Description Join researcher Sean Kingston for a talk on his

research on the birdlife of Donaghmore, and

Anna Collins of the Kildare Bat Group for a bat

walk around the area (weather dependent)

Sean Kingston has been carrying out a

study of the Jackdaws in Donaghmore, and

in the course of his work, he has become

familiar with all the other wildlife of the area,

including swifts, swallows and barn owls. An

introduction to the bat life of the area from

Anna Collins will round off the evening.

Contact E trevorstanley@eircom.net

T 086-829 6685

Read more about Laois Heritage Week here.