Armed robbery and car hijack in Laois - gardaí make an arrest

A man has been arrested and is understood to be in hospital following a suspected armed robbery and hijacking in Laois.

Gardaí in Portlaoise report that a masked man entered the Emo Filling Station in Mountrath shortly after midnight this morning. A firearm was reportedly brandished.

He held up a member of staff and took a quantity of cash before leaving the scene. It is claimed a shot was fired before he left but this has not been confirmed by Gardaí.

It is understood that he crashed while in his getaway car but another vehicle was hijaced from a passing motorist. However this also subsequently also crashed.

A suspect aged his 30s, was arrested and a firearm was discovered nearby after a search of the area by gardaí.

A number of scenes have been preserved and further searches are being carried out.

It is reported that a was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore for treatment to injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash.

The incident is the latest in a number of violent unrelated robberies from shops around Laois in recent weeks.

