Weather Warning: Torrential rain warning for Laois in force

A weather warning for rain for Laois and other counties is set to remain in place for another 24 hours.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for heavy rain with up to 50 mm accumulating in some parts. The rain warning is in place from noon Sunday, August 20 to 4pm Monday, August 21.

Apart from Laois the warning is also in force for: for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and North Tipperary.

Met Éireann says warm, humid conditions through Sunday will last into the early days of next week.

The warm, humid weather will continue for daytime Tuesday with temperatures generally of 19 to 22 degrees but again into the mid-twenties in local sunny spells.

With the high humidity patches of rain, drizzle and fog will occur with locally poor visibility especially in hilly and coastal areas. There is a risk also of some thundery downpours. Much fresher and less humid weather will extend eastwards Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with clear spells developing.

Wednesday sees a change with bright, fresh day with sunny spells. Scattered showers also. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in fresh southwesterly winds.

Thursday will be mainly dry in the east and southeast with sunny spells and temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees. Elsewhere after a bright start becoming mostly cloudy with some showery rain and temperatures in the mid-teens in fresh southwesterly winds.

Friday and next weekend are expected to continue mixed.

