Man arrested after Laois hijack and robbery still in hospital

A man detained following a hijacking and robbery in Mountrath remains hospitalised after the incident.

Gardaí in Portlaoise said a man detained is understood to be still at the Midlands Region Hospital Tullamore on Sunday following the suspected armed robbery and hijacking in Laois in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí in Portlaoise reported that a masked man entered the Emo Filling Station in Mountrath at 12.25am on Saturdy morning. A firearm was reportedly brandished.

A quantity of cash was taken before the raider made his escape. However, it is understood that he crashed while in his getaway car but another vehicle was hijacked. However this also subsequently also crashed.

It's reported that the man crashed the car at 12.35am outside a house at Derrykearn, near Abbeyleix. When the occupants of the house went to investigate, a shot was reportedly fired. A car was taken belonging to the householders.

A car was later discovered crashed into a tree around 1.5km from the Derrykearn scene. A suspect aged his 30s, was arrested and a firearm was discovered nearby after a search of the area by gardaí.

It is reported that a was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore for treatment to serious injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash.