UPDATE: Castlecomer stabbing arrests made

Three men are being questioned in connection with a stabbing in Castlecomer earlier this evening.

The Kilkenny People also reports that young man is in a critical condition at St Luke's Hospital following the incident.

At approximately 7pm this evening gardai were called to the scene of a stabbing at a house on Love Lane, Castlecomer. On arrival they discovered a man in his early 20's on the street with stab injuries. The man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Three men, two in their 30's and one in his 40,s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer this evening between 5pm and 7pm to contact them. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.