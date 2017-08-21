Three Laois childcare providers get €15,000 boost for after school services

Three childcare facilities in Laois will receive up to €5,000 each in grants under a new scheme aiming to provide a place for school going children to be minded after school.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone, announced funding of €1.2m of the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme to improve existing school age childcare services.

“We know from consultations with children that many of them would prefer to go home when their school day is finished rather than to various forms of childcare.

“This funding should help to ensure that when going home is not possible, children attend school age childcare services that simulate many of the characteristics of a healthy home environment, including the comforts and activities children enjoy there.

“Listening to the voice of the child is important and this funding is our response to the issues they raised,” said Minister Zappone.

Three childcare providers in Mountmellick, Portlaoise and Portarlington will receive up to €5,000 each to boost their services.

Sonas Childcare in Irishtown, Mountmellick will receive €4,961 in funding.

Laois International School, Tower Hill, Church Street, Portlaoise will receive €5,000 and Na Paistí Community Creche, Link Road, Portarlington will receive €4,735 under the new grant scheme.

The funding is aimed at providing age appropriate play equipment to stimulate school age children mentally and physically.

A total of 263 childcare facilities in the country will receive a grant to improve these services.

“I am determined to support childcare providers in their mission to deliver quality childcare to all our children.

“I am also determined to listen to children in terms of what they want. This funding of €1.2m is specifically targeted at improving the quality of existing school age childcare services,” added Minister Zappone.

Four facilities in Offaly will receive the grant, six in Longford, six in Carlow, 29 in Dublin and 10 in Kildare among many others around the country.