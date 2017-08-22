Drink driving suspected as lorry overturns on Laois road near Abbeyleix

A man who was disqualified from driving has been charged with drink driving after a lorry went off the road near Abbeyleix in Laois and ended up in a field.

The incident took place at Derrylahan, Abbeyleix early Monday, August 21 when the vehicle left the Ballacolla to Abbeyleix Road and overturned.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to the Leinster Express that a drink driving charge has been brought and that the individual was also subject to a driving ban.

No one was injured in the incident and there are no traffic delays, as the road has not be closed.

The man charged has living in Co Louth but is a foreign national according to the gardaí. He is aged in his late 30s and due before Portlaoise District Court on September 9.