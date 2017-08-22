Drink driving suspected in Laois collision that injured two young women

A man aged in his late 60s was detained by gardaí on suspicion of drink driving following an incident in which two young women were injured near a Laois village close to Offaly.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man aged 67 was arrested in the Clonaslee area on Friday, August 18 after a incident at 11.45pm. The incident happened at Ballykeneen on the outskirts of the village.

Two young women from the Kinnity area were injured though not seriously.

The man arrested is also an Offaly native. He was later released pending analysis of samples taken.