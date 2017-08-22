Stabbed Laois man's mum 'exhausted' by Kilkenny ordeal

Mum of Jamie Hennessy thanks friends for support on facebook and says son is 'comfortable'

The mother of young Laois man stabbed in Castlecomber, Co Kilkenny has thanked friends for their support and said her son is more comfortable.

In a post on her facebook page Sandra Hennessy, update friends on the condition of her son Jamie from Doonane, Crettyard, Co Laois.

"To all my friends and well wishers I'm too exhausted to answer you all separately. Jamie is comfortable at minute thank you all so much everyone so kind please stay praying for us God bless you all," said the post just after midnight Tuesday, August 22.

Her son, aged 22, is being treated in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny city after being stabbed at Love Lane, Castlecomer on August 19.

In an earlier post on facebook Mrs Hennessy said: "Jamie has stopped at the crossroad he don't know if he is turn back to us or going to his brother only way I can explain to you all so please pray that he turns back to us thank you all".

The post was a reference to a previous tragedy to hit the family. Jamie's brother John and his first cousin Paul Hennessy, were just 18 and 16 when they were killed on the Portlaoise to Abbeyleix road car crash in September 1998.

Jamie's sister, Amanda (16), a front seat passenger, was seriously injured. Read story here

Three men (two aged in their 30s and one 40s) were arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation into the stabbing have been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An incident room has been established at Kilkenny Garda Station and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the case.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer between 5pm and 7pm to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

