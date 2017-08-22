Investigation underway in Portarlington after young gang threatens girls

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a complaint that two sisters aged 10 and 12 were threatened on a Portarlington street by a gang of young boys armed with a large stick.

The incident took place last Tuesday August 15, on Botley Lane, on the Offaly side of the town.

It is claimed that five boys aged under 12 years had separated the girls, used explicit language, and allegedly touched one girl on her chest.

