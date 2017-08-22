Thunder: Status Orange weather warning issued as #awfulaugust continues

Following the weekend rain deluge further dramatic is forecast with Met Éireann issuing a national Status Orange weather warning for ‘widespread thunder’.

The national warning remains in place until 11pm tonight Tuesday, August 22, for Laois and the rest of the country.

According to Met Éireann a Status Orange weather alert “is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

When an Orange level weather warning is issued all areas should prepare "in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.”

A Status Yellow warning has been issued for heavy or thundery downpours mainly in parts of Connacht and Ulster with local spot flooding. This is valid until 9pm Tuesday 22 August.

Last weekend saw a deluge of what was described as 'tropical rain' around Ireland with up to 50 mm accumulating in some places.

Outlook from Met Éireann

Largely dry at first on Wednesday morning in eastern areas, with sunny spells, but scattered showers elsewhere. The showers will be more widespread during the afternoon, the odd one heavy, but further sunny spells too. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 C, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It will be dry across the bulk of the country on Wednesday night with clear spells and just a few mist or fog patches. However, showers or longer spells of rain will edge into north Connacht and Donegal at times. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest winds which will increase strong at times in the northwest.

THURSDAY: Low pressure is expected to be anchored just off the northwest coast on Thursday and this will feed in showers or longer spells of rain to parts of Connacht and Ulster. However, elsewhere it is expected to be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

FRIDAY: An area of low pressure to the north of Ireland will fill and dissipate during the course of Friday. There will be showery rain across northern areas to start but the rain will fragment and ease during the course of the day. Predominantly dry elsewhere with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light, variable breezes.

SATURDAY: Current indications suggest that Saturday will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and bright/sunny spells. A few showers are likely to develop in the afternoon but they will be generally light in nature and well-scattered. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light, variable winds.

SUNDAY: Still some uncertainty with regards to weather conditions on Sunday. However, the latest guidance indicates it will remain largely dry with some sunny spells and with temperatures reaching the low twenties.