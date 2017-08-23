Laois gardaí not called in to help on double Dublin murder

The use of a Laois registered car in a double Dublin murder has not led to Laois gardaí being called in to give help with the investigation.

A family car with Laois registration plates was used in the brutal killing of a woman and man Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun in the capital on Wednesday August 16. The silver coloured Opel Zafira, registration is 08-LS-3101, was found partially burnt-out after the shooting.

A second car was a Golf GTI, registration 06-LH-3466 was also investigated and a weapon was also discovered.

An online registration checking service showed that the Laois registration plate matches the description of the car used.

However, a spokesman for Laois Offaly Garda division said they had not been called in as part of the investigation. The spokesman indicated that there had been no reports locally of a stolen car matching the registration of the vehicle used in the killing. Its registration was not linked to a Laois address.

The woman who died was aged in her 40s and had six children. She has been named as Antoinette Corbally-Devoy. It's reported that a child was in the house in north Dublin when the shooting happened. A man in his 30s was also killed.

Two other people were injured while the intended target escaped just before the shooters entered the house.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the attack.