Laois gardaí bring man to court on threat to kill charges arising from Mountrath incidents

A man is due before a court on robbery, burglary and threat to kill charges arising from a string of incidents in Mountrath in which a filling station was raided, a shot was fired, and a car was hijacked.

Gardaí in Portlaoise say a man will be brought before a court in Dublin on two counts of robbery and one count of burglary. A charge of hijacking and a charge of threats to kill will also be brought by gardaí.

The man is due to be brought to court on Thursday morning, August 24.

A separate file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The burglary charges relates to a house in Stradbally.

Gardaí detained a man following a string of incidents in Mountrath in the early hours of Saturday morning last, August 19.

Gardaí in Portlaoise reported that a masked man entered the Emo Filling Station in Mountrath at 12.25am. A firearm was brandished. It is understood to have been a shotgun.

A quantity of cash was taken before the raider made his escape. However, it is understood that he crashed while in his getaway car but another vehicle was hijacked. However, this also subsequently also crashed.

The collision occurred at 12.35am outside a house at Derrykearn, near Abbeyleix. When the occupants of the house, a mother and son went to investigate, a shot was fired. A car was taken belonging to the householders.

A car was later discovered crashed into a tree around 1.5km from the Derrykearn scene. A suspect aged his 30s, was arrested and a firearm was discovered nearby after a search of the area by gardaí.

A man, who lived in Portlaoise, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore for treatment to serious back injuries believed to have been sustained as a result of the collisions.