Prison training centre refurb underway to train 400 new officers in Portlaoise

Extensive work is being carried out in Portlaoise to accommodate the training of 400 prison officers over the next three years.

Builders are on site at the Brian Stack House Iris Prison Service Training College. The complex is next door to the Midlands Prison.

The Irish Prison Service said building which has served as the college's main administrative and accommodation block, is currently undergoing a renovation in two phases.

The first phase takes in the accommodation section. Work will be completed by Christmas. Phase 2, comprising other accommodation and some administrative offices. Work will commence in the new year and will be completed by the end of April 2018.

Above building at work on prison service training college.

A new reception is being constructed at the front of the building.

"The IPSC will continue to remain open to train new prison officers with the college intending to train up to 400 Prison Officers over the next three years," said the prison service.

June this year marked the first time since 2011 that a class of new recruit Prison Officers graduated from the collage since October 2011. Up to 80 Officer that will complete training this year in Portlaoise.