Man injured in Offaly shooting

A man has been injured and hospitalised after a shooting in Co. Offaly.

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating the shooting incident which occurred on the outskirts of Tullamore town.

Shortly before 10pm last night, August 30, a 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his legs during an incident in a field off Clara Road.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

It’s understood a shot was fired from some distance away. A second man (20s) present at the time escaped uninjured.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station and no arrests have been made to date.

Searches in the field have been carried out at the scene and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.