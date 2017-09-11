Laois shop sells winning lotto tickets two weeks in a row

A total of €220,000 has been won as one very lucky business on the Laois/Carlow border is celebrating selling a second lotto winning ticket in one week.

Dunnes Stores in Graiguecullen sold a lotto ticket that had five matching numbers and the bonus number from Saturday’s draw.

The shop did the exact same the week before.

Both of the winning tickets are worth €110,000.

Anyone who has bought a ticket in the shop is encouraged to check their ticket by The National Lottery.

Will this shop manage to pull off three in a row?