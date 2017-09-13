Laois council pushes ahead with housing office for public.

Laois County Council is following through with a plan to have a designated area for the public to meet staff to discuss housing related issues in a private secure setting.

In the past week the deadline passed for builders to bid for the contract to construct a Housing Service Area in County Hall, Portlaoise.

The project includes the construction of new single storey height offices space within existing three storey circulation area of the building that houses the motor tax office.

The building will include interview rooms where the public can meet staff.

Laois County Council currently has 2,200 tenants in council housing. There are a further 1,500 names on its housing waiting list. People housed by the council in private accommodation are taken off the waiting list.

Gardaí had to be called to Laois County Council's HQ in early 2017 after staff became fearful for their safety when dealing with members of the public over housing issues.

The council's chief executive also raised the possibility of getting barring orders against people if there is a risk to staff.

The council plans to award the contract in late September 2017.