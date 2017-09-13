Laois school officially recognised for positive mental health promotion

Knockbeg College has successfully achieved the Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Status for 2017.

The prestigious title is awarded to schools that show exceptional leadership in the area of positive mental health as well as promoting help-seeking behaviour in young people through the Cycle Against Suicide message "It's ok not to be ok; and it's absolutely ok to ask for help".

The awards recognised the immense efforts of 88 schools around Ireland who have completed the Ambassador School Programme, and become actively involved in positive mental health promotion.

The Minister for Justice an Equality, Charlie Flanagan has shown his support to the pupils by sharing their achievement on Twitter.

"Mental wellbeing one of the greatest challenges of current times. Good luck to all involved," he said.

Mental wellbeing one of the greatest challenges of current times. Good luck to all involved. https://t.co/7rPoA2E65X — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) September 13, 2017

During the school year 2016/2017 students were asked to fulfil 'five gears' to achieve the award.

Knockbeg College successfully completed all five gears with the help of link teacher Teresa Egan and all of the student leaders involved.

The award ceremony took place at The Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on Tuesday, September 12.

The college shared the news online and said it is "delighted and honoured" to be recognised in this area.

The secondary school is one of 88 schools around the country to be recognised for their work of spreading the Cycle Against Suicide message.

The students in the school took part in and completed the Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Programme.

Cycle Against Suicide is an initiative that aims to raise awareness of the help and supports that are available for anyone battling depression, self harm, at risk of suicide or those bereaved by suicide.

The Cycle, which takes place in April or May each year, creates a tangible and practical opportunity for people who want to help support those who are affected by suicide.