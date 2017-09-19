Property Tax rates freeze in Offaly contrasts with Laois rise on households

Thousands of Laois housholders will have to stump up more cash for their Local Property Tax bill next year but their counterparts in Offaly will not have a bigger bill in 2018.

That is because Offaly's local politicians have refused to go where their Laois colleagues went.

Despite a recommendation by the Offaly County Council's Chief Executive Ann Mare Delaney to raise the rates of Local Property Tax in Offaly by 15%, the rate will remain the same in 2018.

A Fine Gael proposal to up the rate by 10% was voted down at a meeting in Tullamore this week. The proposal would have generated close to €500,000 in extra revenue for the local authority.

The rate in Laois was recently raised by 10%. Laois councillors refused to increase the charge by 5% in 2017 but were persuaded to vote for an rise in 2018 by council Chief Executive John Mulholland. He had sought a 15% rise. An extra €492,000 will be raised in Laois on the back of the rise.

A big chunk of the cash raised in Laois will go to defending a proposed ban on windfarms in the county by councillors. Wind farm companies are taking the council to court over the proposal which will be rejected by Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The valuation of properties was set in 2013 and this valuation applies until November 2019.