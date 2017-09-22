Possible statue moving in Rathdowney

A statue of Our Lady may be moved if plans to expand the old church site in Main Street, Rathdowney go ahead.

Cllr John King and Fr. Martin Delaney are working together to create a project that will expand the current car park to make room for an additional 25 spaces.

If plans to rearrange and expand the car park go ahead, a number of trees would have to be removed and the statue of Our Lady, which is currently placed in the centre of the car park, could be moved to the end wall.

Cllr King has said that it would be ideal to make the space into an amenity where people could come and sit and enjoy the surroundings.

In 2018, the old church site in Rathdowney will celebrate it's 200th anniversary and both Cllr King and Fr. Martin would like the project to be completed for that celebration.

"This would solve traffic problems and provide a scenic area. The Blessed Virgin is in there, she might have to be moved," Cllr King said.

Independent Cllr James Kelly supported the development.

"You will need the extra parking spaces as there are going to be more people coming here if we have a moving statue," he joked.

Cllr King asked Laois County Council to provide advice and support through the Sport and Leisure Office/Horticulture and Area Engineer in the development of the open space on the old church site.