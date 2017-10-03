Vans targeted for tools in Laois thefts - Gardaí investigating

Thefts from vans are among a spate of robberies being investigated by Laois Gardaí.

On Saturday, September 30 last two van were targeted by thieves in Portlaoise and Borris-in-Ossory. Tools were taken from a van that was broken into in Blossom Court, Portlaoise. On the same night in Ossory Court, Borris in Ossory, tools were also snatched from a van.

On the same day burglaries were reported in the Bellair and Garryheather area of Clonaslee around 3pm. A 04 D registered black Audi car was reportedly involved say the Gardaí.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident in Abbeyleix over the weekend. Gardaí reported that a car was stolen after keys were taken from a house in Grallow Wood area of the town last Friday, September 29.

Anyone with information with any of these incidents can contact Laois Gardaí in Portlaoise at 057 867 4100 or in any other garda station.