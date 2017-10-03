Armed garda checkpoint in Laois mountain village in fight against rural crime

An armed gardaí manned a checkpoint was mounted near the Laois Offaly border today on the slopes of Slieve Bloom mountains as part of ongoing garda actions to tackle rural crime gangs.

Gardaí confirmed that armed gardaí were on duty around 5pm on Tuesday, October 3 in Rosenallis as part of Operation Thor operated by the Laois Offaly garda division.

The checkpoint was not mounted in response to a specific incident but as part of ongoing policing under Operation Thor.

Operation Thor was launched in 2015 and includes the following key actions:

- Increased visibility in local communities to prevent burglaries and related crimes

- More high visibility checkpoints

- Increased patrolling on the motorway network denying criminals use of the roads

- Enhanced use of intelligence, technology and data to target prolific offenders and organised crime gangs.

- A strong focus on working with communities to reduce opportunities for burglaries to take place

- A national awareness campaign to inform people on how to enhance the security of homes

Some €5 million was set aside for Operation Thor to provide additional patrols, checkpoints, and rapid armed response where necessary, as well as national and local awareness campaigns.