Unemployment figures down nationally

The latest unemployment figures show an annual drop of just over 1% across the State in the number of people out of work.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2017 was 6.1%, unchanged from August 2017 and down from 7.5% in September 2016.

The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 133,200 in September 2017, down from 133,400 when compared to the August 2017 figure and a decrease of 31,600 when compared to September 2016.

In September 2017 the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8% for males, down from 7.0% in August 2017 and down from 8.6% in September 2016.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for females was 5.1%, up from 5% in August 2017 and down from 6.2% in September 2016.

The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed in September 2017 was 82,200, down from 83,600 in August 2017. In September 2017 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 51,100, an increase of 1,300 when compared to August 2017.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 14.8% in September 2017, a decrease from 15.3% in August 2017.